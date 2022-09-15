Mercato: PSG has made its revolution, Lionel Messi valid

Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: PSG has made its revolution, Messi valid

Posted on September 15, 2022 at 05:00 by Thibault Morlain



After the last failure in the Champions League against Real Madrid, PSG has decided to start a new project. Consequently, many changes have been made, both in the workforce and in the organization chart. And if there is one who is delighted with this revival at PSG, it is Lionel Messi. Explanations.

It has now been more than a decade since QSI is at the head of PSG and for the moment, the Qataris have still not succeeded in their great objective: to win the Champions League. Consequently, a revolution was operated this summer within the club of the capital. the PSG has thus changed its face both internally and in the field.

Paredes, Di Maria… A blessing in disguise

Several players then packed their bags and left the PSG. This was particularly the case ofAngel Di Maria and Leandro Paredesnow at the Juventus. The first left free while the second was loaned with an option to buy. With Di Maria and ParedesLionel Messi then lost two of his closest friends to Paris. However, as explained ESPN , it would be a blessing in disguise for La Pulga. Indeed, it would have pushed Messi to open up more and this has thus facilitated his integration with other Parisian players.

Messi in heaven with Galtier

Another big change to PSG : the coach. In effect, Christophe Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino and that would not displease Lionel Messi. According ESPN the Argentinian would enjoy working with the formerOGC Nice. Replaced at the heart of the game by Galtier, Messi shines again on the pitch after a rather complicated last season under the orders of Pochettino.

World Cup objective

This season, Lionel Messi is back on top. Good news for the PSG, who takes advantage of the talent of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. The latter also has a big goal: the World Cup. At the end of the year, Messi will be with theArgentina in Qatar and dreaming of winning the Albiceleste, he is therefore preparing as well as possible with the PSG.