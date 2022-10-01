Entertainment

Mercato – PSG: Jackpot for Lionel Messi?

Posted on October 1, 2022 at 02:45 by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur

Eager to extend Lionel Messi’s contract at PSG as soon as possible, Luis Campos is already on the attack, according to the Spanish press. The Argentinian striker, whose current lease runs until next June, has reportedly received a new contract offer including a salary of €30m per year.

During the transfer window summer 2021, the PSG had achieved a masterstroke by attracting Lionel Messiat the end of its contract with the FC Barcelona. Committed until June 2023 with an optional additional year, the Argentinian striker will therefore have to face a new decisive choice for his future in the months to come.

PSG takes action

For several weeks, there has been talk of a contract extension for Lionel Messi to PSGwhich is one of the priority files of Luis Fields. And a concrete offer would have already been formulated…

30M€ per year for Messi

According to Cadena Ser, the PSG reportedly submitted a one-season contract offer, plus an optional one, to Lionel Messi. This proposal would be around €30 million per year, i.e. a contract similar to the one the Pulga currently has at PSG. It remains to be seen whether Messi will respond favorably to this offer.

