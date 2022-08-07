Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: Laporta challenges the Messi clan again

Posted on August 7, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. by Quentin Guiton



Under contract until 2023 with PSG, Lionel Messi does not know if he will continue with the capital club beyond this date. The Argentinian would prefer to take his time and decide after the 2022 World Cup. And the rumor of a return to FC Barcelona has gained momentum in recent days. Catalan President Joan Laporta spoke again this Sunday…

After a very complicated first season on the side of the PSG, Lionel Messi start this new exercise much better! Author of a double including a magnificent return, the Argentinian genius impressed this Saturday for the first match of the PSG facing Clermont Football (0-5). And if the capital club would like to keep it beyond 2023, Messi would rather reflect and decide after the 2022 World Cup.

Messi towards a return to Barça?

And the rumor of a return to FC Barcelona has been coming back with insistence lately, particularly following the declarations of Joan Laporta and of Xavi about him, clearly inviting him to come back. This Sunday, journalist Gerard Romero even assured that Lionel Messi would make his big return to Catalonia at the end of his contract with PSG!

Laporta speaks again of the “moral debt”