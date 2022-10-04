Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi has made a decision for his future

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi has made a decision for his future

Published on October 4, 2022 at 02:15



William of Saint Sauveur

Under contract until next June with an optional additional year, Lionel Messi is not yet fixed on his future in the club. And even if no decision will be made immediately, the Argentine striker already seems willing to sign a new lease to stay at PSG.

Recruited free of charge by the PSG in the summer of 2021 while the FC Barcelona was unable to extend his contract, Lionel Messi will soon have a new decisive choice to make for his future since his contract will expire next June at the Parc des Princes.

An extension in the pipes

The management of PSG would already consider offering him a contract extension since the Argentine striker has established himself as an indisputable holder of the offensive sector, but nothing should be concretely started between now and the end of the World Cup in Qatar this winter, which brings the discussions back to January.

Messi already up for extension?

According to the information disclosed by Le Parisien, it would seem that Lionel Messi not be closed to the idea of ​​a contract extension. An additional season is included as an option in his current lease, but the Paris Saint Germain wants more and as it is, Messi would not be against this idea.