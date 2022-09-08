Entertainment

Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi is no longer welcome in Barcelona

Posted on September 9, 2022

Although Lionel Messi’s return to FC Barcelona has long been talked about, Xavi seems to have come to terms with the idea that the Argentine star will not return to his forever club. The Catalan technician can however rely on an impressive offensive armada which would almost make him forget Lionel Messi.

Last summer, Lionel Messi found himself forced to leave the FC Barcelona where his contract ended. The Argentinian international has therefore signed a two-year lease at PSG and he will therefore be at the end of his contract again at the end of the current season. And his return to FC Barcelona has already been mentioned several times. But Xavi gradually seems to forget this idea.

“Unfortunately, it’s over”

Indeed, after the victory against the Viktoria Plzen (5-1), Wednesday evening, the Barça coach spoke about the situation of Lionel Messi : “ The mourning of the best in history will never be over. Everything he gave to Barca was extraordinary. Unfortunately, it’s over. Now other people are being called upon to make a difference. »

Barça attackers shine

I have to say that Xavi does not have to complain about his offensive sector. In fact, this summer Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski were recruited whileOusmane Dembele seems stronger than ever. And obviously, it’s enough to make you forget Lionel Messi to the Catalans.

