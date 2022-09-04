Mercato – PSG: Messi will be spoiled for choice for his future

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Messi will be spoiled for choice for his future

Posted on September 4, 2022 at 07:00 by Thibault Morlain



Today, Lionel Messi is a PSG player. But his future is currently making a lot of talk on the transfer market. Indeed, the Argentinian is under contract until 2023 with the club of the capital and the question is to know where he will evolve from next season. Several choices are then available to Messi to continue his career.

Last summer the PSG struck very hard by offering the services of Lionel Messi, who could not continue at the FC Barcelonaone. The Argentinian then signed a contract until 2023, while having an optional additional year, which can be activated with the agreement of both parties. Moreover, on the side of PSGwe would like to extend Messi. The maneuvers should thus be launched in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen what the seven-time Ballon d’Or will want to do. Will he agree to continue at the Parc des Princes?

A return to Barcelona…

Lionel Messi will in any case have other choices, starting with that of returning to the FC Barcelona. Forced to leave Catalonia last summer, the Argentinian could well find the Blaugrana. Joan Laporta does not hide it: he dreams of bringing back Messi. While Barça has managed to recover from its latest economic problems, the offensive could soon be launched to Lionel Messipossibly free in 2023.

… or a departure for Miami?

Another option for Lionel Messi : spin in MLS. Indeed, the Argentinian could well decide to join the United States to end his career. On the other side of the Atlantic, a franchise is already waiting for the current player of the PSG, Inter Miami. In fact, the franchise David Beckham has repeatedly confirmed its interest in Lionel Messi. To see now if this will be reciprocal.