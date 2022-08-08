Football – Mercato – PSG

Messi will have to make a huge sacrifice for his transfer

Posted on August 8, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. by Dan Marciano



One after his departure, FC Barcelona still keeps an eye on Lionel Messi. Catalan officials dream of a return of the Argentine star to Catalonia in the summer of 2023. But to return to Spain, the Pulga will have to make a major financial effort. The player will have to lower his salary by 40%. Messi still has to agree to return to La Liga.

Will Lionel Messi return to FC Barcelona after his passage to PSG ? It is in any case the wish of Joan Laporta, which multiplies the declarations. ” My relations with the Messi family are good. But he’s a PSG player and I don’t want to talk about it anymore, beyond the fact that we have a moral debt to him.” had entrusted the president of the Catalan club during an interview with CBS .

Lionel Messi will have to cut his salary by 40%

According RMC Sports and The Team there would be no contact between the FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi. But if he wants to return to Catalonia, the Argentinian will have to cut his salary by 40% according to the journalist Ben Jacobs. It remains to be seen whether the player will agree to return to the Barca.

Messi won’t make any decisions before the World Cup