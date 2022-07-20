Mercato PSG – Pep Guardiola denies the Neymar rumor

the PSG wants to be active on the transfer market both in terms of arrivals and departures. If the club of the capital has already registered the arrivals of Vitinha and Hugo Ekitikethe Parisian board had trouble selling its players and in particular the unwanted. To date, only Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Marcin Bulka (OGC Nice) and xavi simons (PSV Eindhoven) left the French capital. Re Neymar Jrits future seems to be written Paris. Now linked to the Rouge & Bleu until 2027, the 30-year-old wants to have a great 2022-2023 season with the Champions League and the world Cup targeted. However, according to some rumors, the Parisian leaders would like to part with their number 10.

Guardiola reacts to Neymar rumor

This Tuesday, The Parisian asserted that the PSG had proposed Neymar at Manchester City in the context of an exchange with Bernardo Silva. However, the Rouge & Bleu received a definite “no” from the coach of the Skyblues, Pep Guardiolastill according to LP. Asked about this rumour, the Spanish coach insisted on denying this information, in remarks reported by Fabrizio Romano : “I’m sorry for Le Parisien, but that’s not true. Their information is not correct. Neymar is an amazing player and according to the info I have, he’s an incredibly nice guy. But this is not true. So let him, calm down, let him express his immense talent that he has in Paris, alongside Messi and all the big stars they have. Every summer, we announce that Manchester City going to buy 150 players. I feel sorry for Neymar, of course. »

In an interview at The Teamthe new coach of PSG, Christophe Galtierhad indicated that he was counting on Neymar for the coming season: “Do you want to keep Neymar? Yes, I was clear. Afterwards, I repeat, in this area of ​​expertise, there are many things that I cannot master. I will adapt to the squad I have, I want it as much as possible. We have to reduce it, but I want it as much as possible (…) What will Neymar’s role be? I know where Neymar can be comfortable, whether a little higher off the hook or in front of two midfielders, Neymarlike Leo (Messi), they are animators, players who have this ability to be found between the lines and to be decisive. »