Mercato: PSG receives terrible news for the future of Lionel Messi

PSG receive terrible news for the future of Lionel Messi

While the departure of Lionel Messi a year ago has still not been digested on the side of FC Barcelona, ​​​​his return is regularly mentioned given the fact that his contract ends in June 2023 with PSG. And despite his huge salary, the Argentine could well return to Barca.

Last summer the PSG struck a huge blow by recruiting Lionel Messi whose contract FC Barcelona had just ended. But his lease in Paris also ends soon, from next June. And a return to Barca has been very often talked about for a few weeks, especially following the XXL transfer window produced by Joan Laporta. And to believe Roger Vintonauthor of the book The Barca faced with the crisis of the century, it is quite possible.

” Messi’s return is doable. Sponsors could play a fundamental role in the operation. Can you imagine Messi returning to the club of his life to retire there without touching anything from the club? It would be the biggest marketing operation in the history of the sport… “, he assures France Soccer .

