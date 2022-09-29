Mercato – PSG: The return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona is possible

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona is possible

Posted on September 29, 2022 at 04:00 by Thibault Morlain



If Lionel Messi is fully focused on the future World Cup, his future is currently the subject of many rumours. Indeed, the Argentinian is under contract until 2023 with PSG and could therefore leave free next June. An opportunity for FC Barcelona who dreams of bringing Messi back. Asked about this possible scenario, the Catalan club has also made a big announcement.

This summer, Joan Laporta did not hide: he dreams of bringing Lionel Messi back to the FC Barcelona. Not having been able to retain the Argentinian in 2021, he wants to repatriate La Pulga and he could take advantage of the end of the contract of Messi with the PSG in 2023 to realize his desire. ” I would like to bring him back. It won’t be easy, but I think with the right strategy we can get there. I tell you that it is a wish that we have and I hope that we can convert it into reality. We have a strategy to bring him back to Barcelona. Barca love Leo, the fans love Leo and I love him too. I will do my best “, explained in particular Laporta.

“Is Messi’s return possible? Yes “

Will we then see Lionel Messi under the jersey of FC Barcelona ? This Wednesday, Eduard Romeu, economic vice-president of the Catalan club, made a big announcement. In comments reported by Mundo Deportivo he then explained that bringing back Messi was economically possible, but the last word will go to the technical management: ” Is a return of Lionel Messi economically possible? Yes because he would come for free. But it remains a technical decision “.

Does Messi want to come back?