Mercato – PSG: These terrible revelations about the departure of Messi

Posted on October 15, 2022 at 11:15 a.m.



Sparkling with PSG, Lionel Messi seems to have regained his level. But last year, the Argentinian was struggling. Particularly awaited for his first year in the capital, the 35-year-old player was rather disappointed. Lionel Messi hasn’t really lived up to expectations. And this is certainly explained by his departure from Barça still present in his head.

In the summer of 2021, a real thunderclap sounded on the transfer window. At the end of the contract, Lionel Messi was forced to leave the FC Barcelonahis lifelong club. Lionel Messi, who couldn’t help but let out a few tears, struggled to recover. But he seems to have finally moved on.

Messi ‘broken, collapsed’ after leaving Barça

In an interview for The Parisian the journalist Guillem Balague claimed that Lionel Messi finally accepted his transfer to PSG : “ Has he digested his departure from Barça? Yes. It’s no secret that Messi has low emotional volume when he’s on the pitch. But clearly, having to leave Barcelona has affected him immensely. The day his departure was announced, Xavi and Busquets said they saw him broken, collapsed. He couldn’t control his emotions and broke down. And since nothing was going well that day, he had no handkerchief… »

“This departure, he experienced it as an injustice”