Mercato – Radical decision, Cristiano Ronaldo expelled from Manchester!

The Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera continues at Manchester United, which no longer looks favorably on the presence of the Portuguese in its workforce.

Wishing to leave Manchester United during this summer transfer window due to the Red Devils’ failure to qualify for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo resumed training three weeks late. The attitude of CR7 went very badly on the side of the new coach Erik ten Hag, who informed his management that he was not opposed to a departure from the Portuguese international. In recent days, contradictory information has circulated in the press, in particular about a possible termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract. This was quickly denied and a priori, Manchester United will not go that far. But according to information from The Times, the Dutch coach is desperate by the behavior of Cristiano Ronaldo and would now be in favor of his departure by August 31.

Erik ten Hag validates the departure of Ronaldo





The outlet claims that Erik ten Hag was initially in favor of Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Manchester United, even after returning to training three weeks late. Erik ten Hag thought he was able to re-motivate CR7 but a priori, this is not the case and the attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly a burden for Manchester United at the start of the season. Beaten twice in two games since the start of the 2022-2023 Premier League season, Manchester United must quickly get back on their feet and for that, Erik ten Hag considers it essential to be able to count on a fully motivated and focused on the club’s project. This is certainly not the case for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose agent Jorge Mendes has only two weeks left to find a way out. Which would not be easy insofar as until now, the historic agent of CR7 has been refused by Chelsea, Paris, Munich or even Atlético de Madrid.