Mercato: Real Madrid make a big decision for Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato

Posted on July 18, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. by Hugo Ferreira updated on July 18, 2022 at 11:37 p.m.

After returning to Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is already planning to pack up. In the absence of the Champions League, the Portuguese would like a change of scenery and Jorge Mendes is busy finding him a base. There are many rumors about the number 7, but for its part, Real Madrid would have already ruled out a return of its former star.

After three seasons at JuventusCristiano Ronaldo decided last summer to pack his bags to make his big comeback to Manchester United, 12 years after his departure. However, not everything went as planned. With a 6th place in the Premier League standings, the Red Devils have failed to qualify for the Champions League, despite the Portuguese international’s 18 goals. Thus, it would put its future in question.

Mercato: A thunderclap in preparation for Cristiano Ronaldo? https://t.co/Twzn5UeNdC pic.twitter.com/gI40Y406SO — le10sport (@le10sport) July 18, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United

Only a year after returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could already pack his bags. The Portuguese international would like to continue to play in the Champions League, and would like to embark on a new adventure. Several destinations have already been mentioned. chelseathe Paris Saint Germainthe Bayern MunichAtlético de Madrid and even the FC Barcelona were cited. As revealed to you by le10sport.com, an arrival of CR7 at PSG is not envisaged, and the same is true for the Real Madrid.

A return to Real Madrid?

After failing in the file Kylian Mbappe and have also given up Erling Haalandthe real Madrid could consider repatriating Cristiano Ronaldo, who left in 2018 after 9 seasons at the club. However, this option would already be excluded. Indeed, for the site FootballTransfers , Ben Jacobs addressed the 37-year-old’s future. According to information from the journalist of CBS them Meringue aren’t interested in the idea of ​​the Portugal international returning. A door that closes for Ronaldothen Manchester United still hopes to retain its star.

Erik ten Hag relies on Cristiano Ronaldo