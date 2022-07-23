Mercato – Real Madrid: The return of Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is very unclear. Eager to compete in the Champions League, the five-time Ballon d’Or would like to pack his bags this summer, only a year after his return to Manchester United. Despite his history with Real Madrid, the Portuguese has been linked with Atlético, and Merengue fans wanted to challenge Florentino Pérez about it.

After 3 seasons at JuventusCristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave Italy in order to make his grand return to Manchester United. However, not everything went as he might have hoped. Despite his 18 goals in 30 Premier League games, the Red Devils only finished in 6th place in the standings, and will not participate in the Champions League. At 37, the Portuguese has shown that he still has resources, and he still wants to compete in the C1. Thus, the native of Funchal would like to leave, and a surprising destination was mentioned.

Ronaldo has been linked with Atlético de Madrid

If the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is uncertain, a return to Madrid has been mooted. However, it is good toAtletico that the Portugal international has been linked. As surprising as it may seem due to his 9 season adventure with the rival Meringue the fivefold Ballon d’Or would have actually seen his services offered to Colchoneros by his agent Jorge Mendes. A transfer that supporters of the real Madrid want to avoid at all costs.

Real Madrid fans demand Ronaldo’s return