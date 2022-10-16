Football – Mercato

Mercato: Real Madrid, transfer … This huge announcement on Cristiano Ronaldo

Published on October 16, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. – updated on October 16, 2022 at 6:16 p.m.



After failing to find a new club this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Manchester United. The 37-year-old striker continues to be announced for Atlético de Madrid. However, Diego Simeone does not see the Portuguese evolving under the colors of Colchoneros after his glorious spell at Real Madrid.

This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo did everything to leave. The Portuguese wanted to join a club that competes in the Champions League, but the 37-year-old striker did not find a buyer. He was therefore forced to stay Manchester Unitedwhere its status has changed since the arrival ofErik ten Hag. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer indisputable holder and even learns the role of substitute.

Ronaldo still wants to pack

His situation having worsened, Cristiano Ronaldo would still have only one thing in mind: to leave. And he might have a chance to leave Manchester United sinceErik ten Hag could open the door to him in the event of a satisfactory offer according to the Telegram . It now remains to find a destination, a few months from the end of his contract.

Diego Simeone: “Cristiano Ronaldo for Atleti? Ronaldo is an absolute benchmark for Real Madrid…”, tells @libermanmartin via @atletiuniverse. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti“I wouldn’t see Martín Palermo or Riquelme playing in River Playe or Ortega in Boca. That’s very clear”. pic.twitter.com/tykDijHXpp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2022

‘Ronaldo is an absolute mark for Real Madrid’