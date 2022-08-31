Mercato. Revelations about Cristiano Ronaldo further jeopardize his Manchester future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United looks even darker. Announced on the departure since the beginning of the summer and in search of a club which disputes the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his image deteriorate this Wednesday after the revelations of the English media The Athletic .

An article which discusses the Portuguese star’s relationship with his teammates in the locker room. One episode in particular would stain according to The Athletic : a meeting where Ronaldo allegedly asked then-Red Devils manager Ralf Rangnick to bench Harry Maguire, the team’s captain.

An inappropriate request from Ronaldo

A request which had not found an echo with the German technician who would have considered it as “inappropriate” in the absence of Maguire at this meeting where several players from the locker room were present. Ronaldo’s request would then not have been appreciated by those present during this interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to find a new challenge 48 hours from the end of the transfer window. | PHOTO: LINDSEY PARNABY / AFP

This episode which, at first sight, could seem anecdotal remains revealing of the competitive state of mind of Cristiano Ronaldo. Sometimes at the risk of upsetting an entire collective. This season, Rangnick gave way to Ten Hag on the Manchester United bench. The Dutchman seemed to be counting on CR7 at the start of the season before opening the door to a departure after disappointing performances from his striker.

Two days before the end of the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet found a way out and if he were to stay, he would obviously have a lot to be forgiven for in the Mancunian locker room.