Mercato Roma, Grillitsch is one step away: all the updates

ROME – Tiago Pinto wants to deliver reinforcements to Mourinho for the resumption of the championship, at the beginning of the new year. Grillitsch is one step away, he is the big favorite to take over Cristante and Veretout . For the role of right-back he is still fishing in Bundesliga : contacts continue for Henrichs , who asked Leipzig to be sold. But there are other players in the Portuguese general manager’s sights. Among these also the French Lucas Tousart . Twenty-four years, owned by Hertha Berlin (paid 21 million two years ago by Lyon), contract expiring in June 2025, but with the intention of moving on, considering that he has lost his starting place in the German team. Your attorney, Philippe Fiorentino , is already at work to find him a new accommodation. L’ Hertha Berlin , to avoid a capital loss, asks for at least 11-12 million euros, but is also available to negotiate the loan formula with the right of redemption. Physically strong, Tousart often plays in front of the defense and has to his credit a path in the French Under 21 team. Instead, he moves away Denis Zakaria . The Swiss, expiring with the Borussia Monchengladbach , is close to Borussia Dortmund. To get it started in January you need at least eight million.

Rome, the right-back situation

The other role on which to intervene is that of right back, in order to have an alternative to Karsdorp. Today the only substitute for Dutch is Reynolds, which did not convince Mourinho. It was only used for 91 minutes over the course of the season. He did not complete the growth. Tiago Pinto, who completed his purchase directly from the Friedkins, is now looking for new accommodation on loan for the American. They want the Bruges andHull City, English Championship club. Reynolds is currently on an internship with his national team. In the role of right-back Roma focuses on the will of Henrichs, who is pushing to be sold in January. Purchased from Monaco in the summer, at the age of 24 he expressed his intention to change scenery to play more continuously. Also like Max Aarons, 22, from Norwich, but his price, which exceeds twenty million, does not seem within Roma’s reach.

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio