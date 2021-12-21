Mercato Roma, there is Bouna Sarr for the defense. Grillitsch confirmed in midfield – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The victory gained against theAtalanta has moved a general optimism that led to a closer look at the fourth place in the standings. There is particular euphoria and apprehension for the January market as well. Two purchases might help Mourinho to reach the Champions League and to rest those players squeezed in the first part of the season. Space for the midfielder and the right back. Grillitsch would be the name to be placed next to Veretout or Cristante. He is expiring with Hoffenheim: he can leave in January for 5-6 million, but his current club does not know if it has surrendered to a possible renewal. Mourinho also likes the boy for his flexibility: in this season start the player has played five matches as a midfielder and seven from central to right of the three-man defense of theHoffenheim. An additional solution that would be convenient and like this Rome. It would also be a low-priced deal. The diesse of the Germans Alexander Rosen, in this regard he declared: “We would like to keep Florian, we are working to formulate a new offer. If we can keep him? It’s hard to know now, I don’t want to lose my balance before the Christmas break“. Also like Remo Freuler which is close to the deadline with Atalanta. The people of Bergamo would like to extend his contract by a further year. The intention is to exercise the option (expires on 31 December). The midfielder will not start at zero and will remain under the guidance of Gasperini at least until June.