Mercato. Ronaldo, Messi, Dembélé… The news to remember from this Thursday, July 14. Sport

The transfer news was not very eventful this Thursday, July 14. The day was mainly animated by the two superstars of world football: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. FC Barcelona was also the center of attention.

PSG want to renew Lionel Messi

The Argentinian striker Lionel Messi is currently linked to PSG until 2023. The sevenfold Golden Ball would therefore be free next June. PSG wants to lock its player since the trend is for an extension of Messi, for one season. For the moment, the Parisian leaders have not made the slightest offer to the Messi clan.

The Argentinian does not want to make a decision immediately. He is waiting to see how the World Cup goes before deciding.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives huge offer from Middle Eastern club

The info is no longer secret, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer. A club from Saudi Arabia have approached the Mancunians with the aim of offering the Portuguese’s services. The financial manna of this operation is pharaonic. In total, the offer amounts to 300 million: 30 for United, 250 for CR7, spread over two years, and the remaining 20 for the intermediaries.

As the World Cup approaches, the five-time Golden Ball player wants to stay in Europe. But perhaps the call for a golden early retirement will make him want to go elsewhere.

FC Barcelona at the heart of attention

Like this Wednesday, July 13, FC Barcelona was in many discussions on the transfer market this Thursday, July 14. At first, the Catalans formalized the extension by Ousmane Dembele . The Frenchman has renewed his two-season lease with the Catalan team.

Later in the day, they reached an agreement with Manchester United regarding the transfer of Frankie De Jong. From now on, the Mancunian leaders must agree with the midfielder, who would like to stay at FC Barcelona.

Finally, a second extension could soon be announced, that ofAlex Collado. It would already be recorded according to Fabrizio Romano. All that’s missing is formalization.

Jonathan Clauss wants to join OM

Jonathan Clauss will it cross France from north to south? Currently in Lens, the side / piston, could continue his career on the side of OM. According to information from the Team, the Marseille club has even already made a first offer to the Northerners, up to 5 million euros. Downside, the RCL wants double.

For his part, Clauss already seems ready to join OM. His relatives would even be very close to an agreement with the Olympian leaders.

Crossover between Juventus Turin and Genoa, Costil to Auxerre

An arrival for a departure. Andrea Cambiaso joined Juventus Turin for four seasons, coming from Genoa. Radu Dragusin takes him the opposite way, and is loaned to Genoa, with an obligatory purchase option.

Note also the signature of Mesut Ozil in Basaksehir. Benoit Costil is he very close to committing to AJ Auxerre. Serge Gnabry should extend quickly within Bayern Munich. Arsenal track Oleksandr Zinchenko.