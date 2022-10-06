Entertainment

Mercato: Ronaldo’s transfer is taking shape, a €35m operation is being prepared

Mercato: Ronaldo's transfer is taking shape, a €35m operation is being prepared

Published on September 16, 2022 at 9:15 p.m.

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag would have the intention to strengthen his team during the next summer transfer window. The English leaders have planned an envelope of €80 million for this winter period. But according to the English press, the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo next January could bring in nearly €35m, a significant sum for the English club.

The soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo could start again. According to information from Sun, the Portuguese star could well be transferred next January. The player would not have lost sight of his objective of playing the Champions League this season. It’s not for lack of trying to leave Manchester United during the last summer transfer window.

Ronaldo still wants to leave

As confirmed by the English media, Cristiano Ronaldo tried to leave Manchester United. Long reluctant, the leaders of the English club had agreed to sell him, but no team had paid the price to recruit the player, now 37 years old.

Ronaldo sacrificed for Ten Hag’s winter transfer window?

Whereas Ronaldo still hope to leave Red Devils, Manchester United could agree to sell it next January. Indeed, the sale of the Portuguese could allow the English club to collect nearly 35M€. A significant sum, especially thatErik Ten Hag plans to strengthen his group during the next winter transfer window. It now remains to find a team capable of meeting the demands of the English club.

