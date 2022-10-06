Football – Mercato

Mercato: Ronaldo’s transfer is taking shape, a €35m operation is being prepared

Published on September 16, 2022 at 9:15 p.m.



Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag would have the intention to strengthen his team during the next summer transfer window. The English leaders have planned an envelope of €80 million for this winter period. But according to the English press, the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo next January could bring in nearly €35m, a significant sum for the English club.

The soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo could start again. According to information from Sun , the Portuguese star could well be transferred next January. The player would not have lost sight of his objective of playing the Champions League this season. It’s not for lack of trying to leave Manchester United during the last summer transfer window.

Mercato: He announces it, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is sealed https://t.co/uzRZlegDEA pic.twitter.com/ZQ5KPjN7OB — le10sport (@le10sport) September 16, 2022

Ronaldo still wants to leave

As confirmed by the English media, Cristiano Ronaldo tried to leave Manchester United. Long reluctant, the leaders of the English club had agreed to sell him, but no team had paid the price to recruit the player, now 37 years old.

Ronaldo sacrificed for Ten Hag’s winter transfer window?