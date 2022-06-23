Mercato: Sadio Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo teammates at Bayern Munich?

In order to compensate for the very probable departure of Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, which has just signed Sadio Mané, would look into the recruitment of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In search of all the possible good deals on the transfer market in order in particular to compensate for the probable departure of their Polish goleador Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich would once again have tried another world football star. A few hours afterAfter the official signing of Sadio Mané, the Bavarians would have positioned themselves to bring in a Premier League weapon.

Indeed, according to information from the Spanish sports daily AS, the tenfold champions of Germany would try the huge deal Cristiano Ronaldo. An idea that would be led by the Portuguese striker’s decision to leave Manchester United this summer. The fivefold Ballon d’Or nI would not like to continue the adventure with the Red Devils, considered soft in this transfer window while the opponents are getting stronger.

💣 ¡Bombazo a la vista! Ante el irrefreable deseo de 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐤𝐢 of abandonerar el bayern, el club alemán picked up cubrir el hueco del polaro con 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 pic.twitter.com/wi9P4QftGu — Diario AS (@diarioas) June 23, 2022

