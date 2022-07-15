Mercato: sent back to Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo spills the beans on his future!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: the complete list of Parisians

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo (37) play next season? The question deserves to be asked for a few days and the beginning of the rumors surrounding the Portuguese star of Manchester United. The latest brought him to PSG, where Jorge Mendes would have offered him very recently. Without much success.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, in search of a more dynamic striker, would also have opposed a dismissal of the former Real Madrid striker, also not interested in a possible return of his foal. ESPN last night, however, revived interest from Atlético Madrid and even Bayern Munich over Cristiano Ronaldo. “Would it be possible to see him with the jersey of a club where the supporters have a certain distrust of him? asks As about the Colchoneros.

No doubt scalded by the tireless number of rumors surrounding him since the start of the summer ercato, CR7 broke the silence in his own way on his Instagram account by posting a snapshot of him in the middle of a sports session: “Hard work. A detail jumped out at the Manchester Evening News. Indeed, the Portuguese crack wears MU shorts and the English media sees a hidden message in it that he will stay well with the Red Devils in 2022-2023.