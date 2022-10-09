Football – Mercato

Mercato: Sidelined, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shattering decision for his future

Published on October 9, 2022 at 6:45 p.m.



After being rejected by many clubs this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his role completely change at Manchester United. The Portuguese faces a delicate situation under the orders of Erik ten Hag. The fivefold Ballon d’Or is no longer indisputable at the Red Devils. Because of this, the 37-year-old striker would have made a radical decision for his future.

Living very badly not playing in the next Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo did everything to leave Manchester United this summer. But the 37-year-old striker failed to find a buyer and ultimately stayed with the Red Devils . But while he thought he would remain an indisputable starter, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his role change completely.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi towards the exit, a legendary move prepared by Qatar with Cristiano Ronaldo? https://t.co/I7LWHqpWPE pic.twitter.com/7ip3Jwt6yq — le10sport (@le10sport) October 9, 2022

A special situation at Manchester United for Ronaldo

Since the arrival ofErik ten Hag on the Mancunian bench, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his status change completely. The Portuguese is no longer indisputable and has even missed the last four games in Premier League. A situation that seems rather frustrating for the fivefold Ballon d’Or, who would have already decided for his future.

Ronaldo wants to leave