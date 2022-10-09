Mercato: Sidelined, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shattering decision for his future
Published on October 9, 2022 at 6:45 p.m.
After being rejected by many clubs this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his role completely change at Manchester United. The Portuguese faces a delicate situation under the orders of Erik ten Hag. The fivefold Ballon d’Or is no longer indisputable at the Red Devils. Because of this, the 37-year-old striker would have made a radical decision for his future.
Living very badly not playing in the next Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo did everything to leave Manchester United this summer. But the 37-year-old striker failed to find a buyer and ultimately stayed with the Red Devils. But while he thought he would remain an indisputable starter, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his role change completely.
A special situation at Manchester United for Ronaldo
Since the arrival ofErik ten Hag on the Mancunian bench, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his status change completely. The Portuguese is no longer indisputable and has even missed the last four games in Premier League. A situation that seems rather frustrating for the fivefold Ballon d’Or, who would have already decided for his future.
Ronaldo wants to leave
As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo would have made it clear that he wanted to leave Manchester United as soon as possible. The Portuguese isn’t happy with his situation so he wants to find a solution soon. It now remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be interested in one of the challenges that will be proposed to him. To be continued…