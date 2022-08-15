Mercato: Simeone comes out of silence for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: Simeone comes out of silence for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 15, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet



A year after his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could already pack up. Nothing would go for the Portuguese, who keeps offering his services to different European clubs. A few weeks ago, the 37-year-old forward was linked with Atletico Madrid. And Diego Simeone added a layer of it at a press conference this Sunday.

Nevertheless, Enrique Cerezo – the president of Colchoneros – had quickly extinguished the CR7 rumor.

Mercato: Manchester United releases a resounding response for Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/EZ5q6K3mkq pic.twitter.com/9AB0kPXSrP — le10sport (@le10sport) August 13, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has already been rejected by Atletico de Madrid

The 37-year-old striker was then rejected by theUnion Internacional de Penas Atletico de Madrid. “ Before the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo becomes more than a simple rumor without any foundation, we express our absolute rejection for a hypothetical transfer to our Club (…) The player represents the antithesis of the values ​​which are the DNA of our Atleti, like the effort, generosity, simplicity and humility of those who want to defend our values. Even in the unlikely event that a declining player like Cristiano Ronaldo manages to secure us a title, we would not accept his signature. “could we read in a press release published on Twitter .

Diego Simeone adds a layer