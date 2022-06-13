Mercato: the 10 biggest La Liga transfers

With transfer window rumors in full swing, a look back at the biggest transfers in La Liga history.

The summer transfer window is open and La Liga could see the most expensive transfers in their history this season.

The 2022/23 La Liga season kicks off in August, and clubs have started preparing for the upcoming season.

As the brand new campaign approaches, clubs have started signing players. A chance to take a look at the top 10 most expensive transfers in La Liga history.

10. Luis Suarez (€86m)

Luis Suarez joined FC Barcelona from English club Liverpool in 2014. The Uruguayan striker has been a prolific striker in La Liga since his arrival.

Suarez then made over 300 appearances for FC Barcelona and scored over 200 goals. He left the Catalans after six years and joined rivals Atletico Madrid in 2022.

9. Neymar Jr. (€93m)

Brazilian superstar Neymar joined FC Barcelona from FC Santos in 2013. Neymar rose to fame at FC Barcelona where he scored 105 goals in 186 appearances. After four years at Barcelona, ​​Neymar left the club to join Paris Saint Germain.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo (100 million euros)

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009. Ronaldo was signed by Los Blancos for a record fee of €100m, making him the most expensive player at the time. CR7 became a Real Madrid legend and won numerous trophies with the club, including 4 Ballons d’Or.

He is the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 450 goals in 438 matches. Ronaldo left Madrid to join Juventus in 2018.

7. Eden Hazard (€100m)

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a record transfer fee at the time. The Belgian hasn’t managed to impress so far as injuries have taken their toll on his career.

6. Gareth Bale (€105m)

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from English club Tottenham in 2013. Bale was signed on a transfer fee of £91m, making him the most expensive player at the time. Bale has made 270 appearances for Real Madrid and scored 113 goals.

5. Aurélien Tchouaméni (116 million euros)

80 million euros plus 20 million bonuses. Here is the amount of the transfer of Aurélien Tchouaméni to Real Madrid according to several sources. 10 are easily activated. The other 10 would be harder to reach.

But in addition to these €100m, Real Madrid will also pay an additional €16m. The Principality of Monaco is indeed considered by Spain as a tax haven and as a result, the Spanish tax authorities claim 19% on any capital gain made by AS Monaco in the event of the sale of a player in Spain.

4. Antoine Griezmann (€125m)

The signing of Antoine Griezmann is one of the most expensive transfers in La Liga history.

Antoine Griezmann joined FC Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a fee of 125 million euros. Griezmann didn’t shine and eventually returned to the Colchoneros.

3. Ousmane Dembele (€130m)

Dembele joined FC Barcelona from German club Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The young winger was signed on a huge transfer fee. Dembele suffered from numerous injuries during his spell at the Catalan club and is now out of contract.

2. Joao Felix (€132m)

The signing of Joao Felixi is Atletico Madrid’s most expensive transfer in La Liga history.

Atletico Madrid signed Joao Felix in 2019. The teenage superstar was signed for a record transfer fee of £113million. Felix has made 80 appearances and scored 22 goals for Atletico Madrid so far.

1. Phillipe Coutinho (€150m)

Phillipe Coutinho is the most expensive transfer in La Liga history.

Coutinho is the most expensive transfer in La Liga history. The Brazilian midfielder joined FC Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 for a record fee.

Needless to say, Coutinho was ultimately unsuited for the Catalan club as he was loaned out to Bayern Munich straight after one season. He was then an outcast and failed to get playing time at the club.