Mercato: The answer falls for a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Posted on June 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. by Bernard Colas

Once again announced on the departure, Cristiano Ronaldo is sent to Sporting and AS Roma after the disappointing season achieved by Manchester United. Despite these rumours, a transfer from the Portuguese would not be on the agenda in this summer transfer window, as he prepares to enter his last year of contract.

For once, the name of cristiano Ronaldo returns during the transfer window. Back to Manchester United last summer, the Portuguese came out of a contrasting and difficult to analyze season. At 37, the man who has won five Ballon d’Ors still has remarkable statistics, with 24 goals in all competitions, including 6 in the Champions League. However, his team had much more difficulty in distinguishing themselves by taking sixth place in the standings, allowing Manchester United to snatch at least the Europa League. The question now is to know with which team the Red Devils will try to relaunch during the next exercise, while several players at the end of the contract have already left, like Paul Pogba. For several months, rumors have been circulating about Cristiano Ronaldo, who would not take a dim view of a departure to a more competitive club, while the arrival of Erik ten Hag on the bench could also play a role.

