Mercato: The answer falls for a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo
Once again announced on the departure, Cristiano Ronaldo is sent to Sporting and AS Roma after the disappointing season achieved by Manchester United. Despite these rumours, a transfer from the Portuguese would not be on the agenda in this summer transfer window, as he prepares to enter his last year of contract.
For once, the name of cristiano Ronaldo returns during the transfer window. Back to Manchester United last summer, the Portuguese came out of a contrasting and difficult to analyze season. At 37, the man who has won five Ballon d’Ors still has remarkable statistics, with 24 goals in all competitions, including 6 in the Champions League. However, his team had much more difficulty in distinguishing themselves by taking sixth place in the standings, allowing Manchester United to snatch at least the Europa League. The question now is to know with which team the Red Devils will try to relaunch during the next exercise, while several players at the end of the contract have already left, like Paul Pogba. For several months, rumors have been circulating about Cristiano Ronaldo, who would not take a dim view of a departure to a more competitive club, while the arrival of Erik ten Hag on the bench could also play a role.
CR7 is far from a start
According to recent information from La Repubblicaa transfer to the Sporting or theAS Roma would be particularly to be considered for the former star of the Real Madridbut according to Fabrizio Romano, these rumors are unfounded. ” I think all nervous United fans can relax on this.explains the journalist in his column on Caughtoffside. His salary is still huge for any Italian club and I’m not aware of any negotiations to get Cristiano out of Manchester. Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him and so far AS Roma are very happy with Tammy Abraham as the star of the project in Jose Mourinho’s 3-4-2-1. Ronaldo is always going to grab the headlines, but for the reasons above I don’t think that’s a serious concern for United at the moment. Before these new rumors surfaced, Cristiano Ronaldo had also confessed on the site of Manchester United that he felt good at Old Trafford, despite the disappointing last season: ” I was happy of course to come back to a club that really lifted my career, so it was amazing the feeling when I came back. It was nice to feel the supporters, their happiness was great. I was and still am very happy to be heresaid the five-time Ballon d’Or, ambitious for the future as his lease expires in the summer of 2023. For me the most important thing is to try to win the matches and to try to win a championship or a cup. But I believe that Manchester will be in its place. As I said before, sometimes it takes time, but I always believe in it. “For his part, Eric ten hag also indicated on his arrival that he was counting on his striker for his project: ” If Cristiano Ronaldo is in my plans for next season? Sure. What does it bring? Goals. No transfer is therefore on the agenda for CR7.