Mercato: The bomb of the English press on Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 14, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. by The editorial staff



The day after the slap received by Brentford (4-0), Manchester United could make a huge decision. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to terminate superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract. A real bomb for the future of the Portuguese striker who has wanted to leave Manchester since the start of the transfer window and, who could finally see his club take a drastic decision against him…

Manchester United experienced a disastrous start to the season, in line with their end of the previous season. The red devils point to the last place in the ranking of Premier League after the slap inflicted by Brentford (4-0). The attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo is in particular called into question, and this could push the Mancunian leaders to make an XXL decision.

We understand Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude or they may have to consider terminating his contract. 😳🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ydLgPSRaQn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 14, 2022

United ready to terminate CR7 contract!

It’s the bomb dropped by Sky Sports on this Sunday afternoon: Manchester United would consider terminating the contract of the quintuple Ballon d’Or if his attitude does not change quickly. A decision that could accelerate the departure of the Portuguese. Then it remains to find a base for Cristiano Ronaldo

