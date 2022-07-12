Mercato: The Cristiano Ronaldo clan comes out of silence for its future

Football – Mercato

Posted on July 12, 2022

Despite an already well-stocked attacking sector, Paris Saint-Germain would have been offered the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, who wishes to leave Manchester United. If the Portuguese international still has a year of contract with the Red Devils, his sister dropped an enigmatic sentence on his future, which suggests a transfer this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain has many projects to deal with during this summer transfer window, and in particular its attacking sector. Whether Kylian Mbappe finally extended until June 2025, Angel Di Maria left the capital club after his contract expired on June 30. Whereas Mauro Icardi is pushed out, Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) could sign with the reigning French champions. Waiting perhaps for a new renowned recruit?

Cristiano Ronaldo offers himself to PSG

In effect, Cristiano Ronaldounder contract until June 2023 with Manchester United, wants to leave the English club this summer. His agent Jorge Mendes would have offered the services of the fivefold Ballon d’Or to the PSG, which however did not respond favorably to the proposal. This does not prevent the prospect of a departure from CR7 of the Red Devils during the offseason.

CR7’s sister says more about her future