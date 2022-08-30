Mercato: the Cristiano Ronaldo file completely relaunched!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: The worst transfers in European football

The summer transfer window is entering its final phase. In England, Manchester United wants to strengthen further to obtain better results than at the start of the season. Offensively, the Red Devils are studying several avenues. One of them, about to be formalized, could be decisive for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Antony will sign with Manchester United for the sum of 100 million euros. The Ajax winger is expected to sign until June 2027 tomorrow. His arrival could accelerate the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who must now be content with a substitute role for two games.

According to Nicolo Schira, Jorge Mendes has just renewed contact with Chelsea about his foal and would be confident of the idea of ​​signing him with the Blues by the end of the summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent had already approached the London club in early July.