Mercato: The Cristiano Ronaldo revolution is underway at Manchester United!

Published on May 31, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. by The editorial staff

While Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the few Manchester United players to show his level this season, the Red Devils want to satisfy the Portuguese international. Indeed, the latter would have complained about the quality of certain facilities at the club’s training center, which should be modified very soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s big comeback Manchester United is far from successful. Indeed, if the 37-year-old player was interesting with 24 goals and 3 assists in 38 games, the collective success was not there. Eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Red Devils will not be able to try to do better next year, since with a 6th place in the Premier League standings, they will compete in the Europa League. The big maneuvers to bring the club back to the top have already begun with the induction ofErik ten Hag as a trainer, and should now continue with work at the training center.

The training center will be modified