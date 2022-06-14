Mercato: The Cristiano Ronaldo revolution is underway at Manchester United!
While Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the few Manchester United players to show his level this season, the Red Devils want to satisfy the Portuguese international. Indeed, the latter would have complained about the quality of certain facilities at the club’s training center, which should be modified very soon.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s big comeback Manchester United is far from successful. Indeed, if the 37-year-old player was interesting with 24 goals and 3 assists in 38 games, the collective success was not there. Eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Red Devils will not be able to try to do better next year, since with a 6th place in the Premier League standings, they will compete in the Europa League. The big maneuvers to bring the club back to the top have already begun with the induction ofErik ten Hag as a trainer, and should now continue with work at the training center.
Mercato: The future of Cristiano Ronaldo revived by the soap opera Lewandowski? https://t.co/YM70h6Xlyc pic.twitter.com/1qhpsYhcSR
— le10sport (@le10sport) May 29, 2022
The training center will be modified
Whereas Cristiano Ronaldo has been announced on the departure several times in recent weeks, Manchester United is ready to make a lot of effort in order to fill his star. Indeed, according to information from Mirror, the Portuguese international would not be satisfied with certain facilities at the training center, which he said lacked quality. The leaders of the English club would then have agreed to do important work before the pre-season, at the request of the fivefold Ballon d’Or.
