Mercato: The end of the soap opera for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Evidenced by Chelsea’s about-face for his transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer unanimous on the market. Enough to encourage him to forget his desires elsewhere and to concentrate on the season at Manchester United. Although the transfer window can reserve its share of surprises until the last moments, Cristiano Ronaldo is now focused on Manchester United as he indirectly made it known.

This is certainly an open secret, but cristiano Ronaldo would try to leave Manchester United just a year after making his comeback at Old Trafford. This will would be driven by the lack of success of the Red Devils last season and the absence of the Mancunian club for the upcoming edition of the Champions League, the supreme and adored competition of cristiano Ronaldo. However, CR7 suffered multiple refusals, starting with chelsea.

Chelsea’s U-turn, Cristiano Ronaldo’s complicated market definition

For long weeks, there was talk of a possible arrival of cristiano Ronaldo at chelsea. Having just partly bought the London club from Novel Abramovichthe new co-owner Todd Boehly spoke on several occasions with Jorge Mendesnamely the agent of cristiano Ronaldo. The possibility of launching the new project with a player of the standing and ilk of cristiano Ronaldo would have liked Boehly. But like The Daily Mail underlined in recent hours, the reluctance of Thomas Tuchel to upset the balance of his workforce to cristiano Ronaldo ruined this operation. Like the position taken by the PSG and revealed by le10sport.com on July 13, no place in Paris for Ronaldo in the state and even the story of the Bayern Munich or even atAtlético de Madrid.

Erik Ten Hag relies on Cristiano Ronaldo

Visiting a press conference before the start of the Premier League campaign Manchester United which took place on Sunday against Brighton, Eric Ten hag asserted that cristiano Ronaldo was doing “part of the team”. What suggest that the hatchet was buried a few days after his rant about the departure of Ronaldo before the end of the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano.

“I’m really happy, I already told you, we had planned this season with him. We have a top striker and I’m really happy he’s here. He’s in the team and we’re sticking to the plan.”

Ronaldo said he was “ready”, a clue for his future?