Mercato: The galleys are linked for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Published on October 17, 2022 at 03:15



In great difficulty on the Manchester United side, Cristiano Ronaldo tried everything to leave last summer. And while his contract ends next June, the Portuguese should still be in difficulty to find a new club. And for good reason, several clubs are already failing the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

After a summer during which he failed to find a way out, Cristiano Ronaldo sees his contract come to an end next June and should therefore still be talked about for his future in the coming weeks. But then again, the Portuguese should struggle to find a new club.

Atlético refuses Ronaldo…

In effect, Diego Simeone does not seem very keen on the idea of ​​attracting Cristiano Ronaldo. ” Possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Atlético this summer? The little birds told you something that is far from what happened. People sometimes speak to say what they mean, not the reality “, assures the coach of theAtletico de Madrid in conference. A speech also given by Eddie Howe.

…Newcastle too!