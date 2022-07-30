Mercato: The galleys continue for Cristiano Ronaldo, he is still recalibrated

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Mercato: The galleys continue for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on July 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. by Arthur Montagne



Although he is determined to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is in a complete stalemate on the transfer window. And for good reason, no club seems really interested in the transfer of the Portuguese star. FC Barcelona seemed to be in on it, but the arrival of Robert Lewandowski clearly put an end to this hypothesis. And Joan Laporta confirms that the CR7 soap opera does not concern him.

Back to Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo already wants to leave. The story seemed perfect, however, since the Portuguese star found the club which had allowed him to reveal himself to the eyes of the world. And above all, everything had started in the best way since the quintuple Ballon d’Or quickly proved that he was still a formidable goalscorer. However, the season did not go as planned since the Red Devils have failed to qualify for the Champions League and at 37, Cristiano Ronaldo has no more time to lose and therefore wishes to find a club capable of bringing it to the top in C1. But for the moment, nothing settles and no formation seems to have the intention of attracting the former player of the real Madrid whose name circulated on the side of chelsea or even Bayern Munich.

Laporta absolutely wanted Lewandowski

But Cristiano Ronaldo was also mentioned on the side of the FC Barcelona. However, the club blaugrana finally invested more than 50M€ to recruit Robert Lewandowski. And Joan Laporta has no regrets. ” Well, this type of story is part of the summer transfer window process. There are always a lot of rumours. But in the end, the truth is that we wanted Lewandowski. We have a very good relationship with Jorge Mendes. I know him since a long time. He is one of the best players’ agents. He knows how to do his job and I respect him “, launches the president of the Barca in an interview with CBS Sports .

Ronaldo at Barca? Just rumors

” In this case, we decided to go for Lewandowski and we knew he was crucial for our success. So we went to Bayern instead. It is reality. The other subject [Ronaldo] is simply part of the “little history” of football. It’s a great story, but you’ll still hear a lot of conflicting rumors about it. », adds Joan Laporta before being questioned about a possible interest of the Barca before the arrival of Robert Lewandowski : “ We had Lewandowski. He was our main target and I prefer not to comment further. . »

“His future does not concern me”