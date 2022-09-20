Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: The incredible Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera is coming to an end

Posted on August 21, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. by Quentin Guiton



Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the main agitator of this summer transfer window. A year after returning to Manchester United, the Portuguese would already like to pack up. But the fivefold Ballon d’Or is struggling to find a way out. Ronaldo was even announced at OM! But this Sunday, the soap opera of the summer may have just ended…

Last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo shook the news by signing an incredible comeback from the side of Manchester United. And this summer, the Portuguese still agitates the media, but not for the same reason. Thus, the fivefold Ballon d’Or would simply already like to leave the English club! Author of a disappointing season ended in a sad sixth place, the Mancunian formation did not even manage to qualify for the Champions League. And that is not conceivable for Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter would absolutely like to play the biggest of European competitions this year. This is why the former glory of real Madrid would have asked to leave.

Nobody wants Ronaldo

But today, Cristiano Ronaldo is still a player Manchester United. If the name of the Portuguese has been linked to several European teams, there has been nothing concrete. Worse, Jorge Mendes would have approached certain teams to place his player, only he was rejected everywhere. Thus, after the PSGthe Bayern Munich and chelseait’s the Borussia Dortmund who recently declined a visit from Cristiano Ronaldo. It was the president of the German club himself who put an end to this possibility: “I love this player, it’s certainly a lovely idea to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact between the people involved. That’s why we have to stop talking about it.” said Hans-Joachim Watzke at a press conference. After this new refusal, there were therefore not many solutions left for Cristiano Ronaldoapart from a return to SportingPortugal. But again, the Lusitano should make an effort. Then the famous rumor OM has arrived…

The crazy rumor Ronaldo at OM

Thus, the Marseille supporters dreamed of an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in their club and in recent days they had even launched the #RonaldOM on Twitter . And Niccolo Ceccarini dropped a real bombshell by assuring that contacts were underway between Jorge Mendesthe agent of the Portuguese superstar, and theOM. It did not take less for everyone to ignite. Only, this rumor would only be a fantasy. In fact, it is first Andre Onrubiajournalist for AS which dismantled the latest information: “Despite the rumors about a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, OM, there is absolutely nothing between the Marseille club and the Portuguese. They didn’t even consider recruiting him.” . Then OM in turn clarified things about a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Canebière. Contacted by RMC Sports , the Marseille leaders therefore wanted to confirm that they had no intention of recruiting the five-time Ballon d’Or. The rumor was even described as a “total pipe” within the Olympian club.

Ronaldo agrees to stay at Manchester United