Mercato: The incredible exit of the Cristiano Ronaldo clan on its future

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

The incredible exit of the Cristiano Ronaldo clan on his future

Posted on September 28, 2022 at 5:10 p.m. by Bernard Colas



Announced on the side of Sporting CP during the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has not returned to his training club. However, the Portuguese entourage has never hidden his attachment to the Lisbon team. This Tuesday, the mother of number 7 delivered a disturbing new release on the subject.

Eager to leave Manchester United during the last summer transfer window in order to participate in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo did not achieve his goals. The name of the fivefold Ballon d’Or has however circulated to the four corners of Europe, in particular on the side of the Sporting PChis training club.

Mercato: PSG, transfer … Jorge Mendes has tried everything for Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/hYxBTwMiaf pic.twitter.com/0nfJTg5U4R — le10sport (@le10sport) September 28, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo back at Sporting?

Dolores Aveirothe mother of cristiano Ronaldohas never hidden his desire to see his son evolve under the jersey of the Sporting before the end of his career. ” Ronaldo must come back here. If it was my choice, it would already be there. He likes to watch Sporting matches. I already told him: ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting.’ He says: ‘We’ll see’ “, she confided this summer.

“If Cristiano doesn’t come, his son Cristianinho will”