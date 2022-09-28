Entertainment

Mercato: The incredible exit of the Cristiano Ronaldo clan on its future

Posted on September 28, 2022 at 5:10 p.m. by Bernard Colas

Announced on the side of Sporting CP during the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has not returned to his training club. However, the Portuguese entourage has never hidden his attachment to the Lisbon team. This Tuesday, the mother of number 7 delivered a disturbing new release on the subject.

Eager to leave Manchester United during the last summer transfer window in order to participate in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo did not achieve his goals. The name of the fivefold Ballon d’Or has however circulated to the four corners of Europe, in particular on the side of the Sporting PChis training club.

Cristiano Ronaldo back at Sporting?

Dolores Aveirothe mother of cristiano Ronaldohas never hidden his desire to see his son evolve under the jersey of the Sporting before the end of his career. ” Ronaldo must come back here. If it was my choice, it would already be there. He likes to watch Sporting matches. I already told him: ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting.’ He says: ‘We’ll see’ “, she confided this summer.

“If Cristiano doesn’t come, his son Cristianinho will”

This Tuesday, the attacker’s mother added a layer, explaining that the family Ronaldo was going to be talked about again at the Sporting. “ If Cristiano doesn’t come, his son Cristianinho will. I promise. Cristiano at Sporting? It didn’t happen this year, so the next one, or the one after that. God willingshe said at an event in Lisbon, in remarks relayed by Record. He has the will and will play until he is 40 years old. »

