Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: The incredible plan of the Cristiano Ronaldo clan

Posted on July 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. by Pierrick Levallet



A year after his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could already pack his bags. The Portuguese is regularly announced on the departure in recent weeks. The 37-year-old striker would like to play in the Champions League. The Red Devils would be ready to let him go on loan on one condition. Jorge Mendes would also be working on it.

Last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo made a resounding return to Manchester United. However, things didn’t go as planned for the Portuguese, who failed to qualify his team for the next Champions League. As a result, the 37-year-old striker would like to pack his bags during this summer transfer window. The five-time Ballon d’Or would absolutely like to compete in the most prestigious of European cups and would thus be looking for a new club. On his side, Manchester United could be in favor of an exit from Cristiano Ronaldo if the club gets something in return.

💣 Noticia @partidazocope💥 Informa @JaviGomezCh😱 Jorge Mendes ha pedido al @ManUtd la renovación de @Cristiano✈️ A cambio, los ingleses tendrían que dejarle dirty cedido esta temporada✅ El portugués podría conseguir así jugar este año la Champions📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic. twitter.com/OrSzw6iayc — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 26, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo can leave if he extends

As announced Mundo Deportivo and SPORT , Manchester United would not be against a departure from Cristiano Ronaldo as long as a condition is met. The Red Devils could open the door to a loan deal for the Portuguese if he extends his contract beforehand. The 37-year-old striker’s current contract expires in June 2023. The Mancunian management would like to extend it so that Cristiano Ronaldo come back fully pumped up for the 2023-24 season.

Jorge Mendes works there

Jorge Mendes would also work on this plan according to the COPE Padlock . The agent of Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked Manchester United to extend it. But in exchange, the representative of the Portuguese would claim that the Red Devils let him go on loan this season. In these conditions, Cristiano Ronaldo could compete in the Champions League and not leave permanently Manchester United. It now remains to find him a club that participates in this European Cup.

Tuchel fails Cristiano Ronaldo, Atletico de Madrid deny rumors