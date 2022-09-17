Mercato: The Messi soap opera is racing, PSG shows a clear position

Football – Mercato – PSG

The Messi soap opera is carried away, the PSG displays a clear position

Contractually linked to PSG until next June, Lionel Messi will be talked about in the coming months because of his uncertain future. The Argentinian will have to make a choice, as he arouses the interest of many teams like FC Barcelona. But this Friday, Luis Campos confirmed that he hoped to keep him next season.

At each transfer window, its soap opera at PSG. After the episode of the extension of Kylian Mbappe, the Parisian club is preparing to broadcast the one linked to the uncertain future of Lionel Messi. Arrived in the capital in August 2021, the Argentinian international sees his contract come to an end next June. The following ? No one knows, not even the player. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, Messi does not intend to consider its future before the start of the next world Cup. The Pulga does not want to rush, especially since it could be the last contract of his career.

Barca hope to get him back

The MLS keeps a close eye on the contractual situation of Lionel Messijust like the FC Barcelona, ​​qui dreams of recovering it at the end of the season. “ We have a clear moral debt to him and I would like his career to end with the Barça jersey and for him to be applauded on all pitches. » had declared Joan Laportatraining president blaugrana . But the PSG does not intend to sell it.

“I asked him if he could stay for three years”

sports adviser to PSG, Luis Campos did not hide its desire to extend the contract of Lionel Messi. ” I am very happy with Messi. I asked him if he could stay for three years (…) I am very happy with Messi. Messi is the icon of FC Barcelona, ​​he came to a different city, with different football, a different league. He took his time. This year, we have a Messi more and more capable of reaching a good level. entrusted the Portuguese to the microphone of RMC.

