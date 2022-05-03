Mercato: the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo returns to hover in Paris

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: top 10 most expensive transfers

The PSG transfer window promises to be very busy both in terms of arrivals and departures. The capital club wants to get rid of many undesirables and must manage the Kylian Mbappé file. If the French genius were to leave, PSG should compensate for his departure with a first-class arrival. A signature that could be called Cristiano Ronaldo.

In difficulty at Manchester United, the five-time Golden Ball could change air this summer. Former English midfielder Paul Merson associates the name of CR7 with the capital club: “This may be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last year in the Premier League. He will want to play in the Champions League, he has played there all his career. PSG could choose him and make him their short-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Paris only wants one thing, the Champions League. Ronaldo is a recognized asset in this competition, he has scored goals, he sells shirts, he has done everything. Ligue 1 is an easy league, and Ronaldo will be able to focus on the Champions League at PSG. With Lionel Messi already at the club, we could well see two of the greatest players of all time playing for the same team. »