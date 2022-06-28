Mercato: The Top 5 players that Lionel Messi tried to recruit

Football – Mercato

Since his debut at FC Barcelona on October 16, 2004, Lionel Messi’s aura has grown considerably within the club where he even became all-powerful at a certain point. Captain of Barça, the one who is now sevenfold Ballon d’Or was able to help his favorite club to complete many transfers. This was the case of Javier Mascherano, Cesc Fabregas, or even Paulinho. However, the current star of PSG, the club he joined last summer through his free agent status, suffered some failures in his secondary role as a recruiter at FC Barcelona. Here are the top 5.

Sadio Mane

It is no longer a secret for anyone. Thanks to the declaration of Sadio Mané’s adviser, Bacary Cisse on the waves of RMC for’ After Foot Sunday evening, it was claimed that Lionel Messi had made the pressure with the heart rate Barcelona in 2021 so that the now new striker of the Bayern Munich sign in favor of Barca when Messi still evolved within the Catalan club. “Last year, it could have done with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who had imposed Sadio Mané in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barça. He had given two names: Sadio Mané and an Argentinian central defender. The Argentinian central defender turned out to be Christian Romero as the latter made it known before leaving for the side of Tottenham. But Mané is not the only star who slipped through the fingers of Lionel Messi.

Neymar

So 21 years old, Neymar was leaving Santos to commit to the heart rate Barcelona in the summer of 2013 although the Real Madrid featured in the race to sign the Brazilian. However, wishing to fly on his own, the star auriverde made the decision to leave Messi and the Barca in 2017 to be the figurehead of the PSG before wanting to return in 2019. After a Secret santa organized with several of his friends, Neymar received the following message from Lionel Messi who did not hide his desire to see him again heart rate Barcelona. And it was one of the many calls from the foot of the Argentinian addressed to the Brazilian. “Ney, I think we pretty much said everything to each other when you had to leave the country. The truth is that we always miss you here. I still wish we could share mate with Suárez in the locker room and more.” . Ultimately, Messi and Neymar met again in 2021, but at PSG.

Lautaro Martinez

Preparing, at the request of the principal concerned, the succession of Luis suarezthe former management of heart rate Barcelona too soon considered the situation of Lautaro Martinez at the‘Inter before the latter ended up extending his contract with the Nerazzurri club. However, Lionel Messi was once again in charge of this file and pushed hard as Martinez revealed it to ESPN Last year. “I was really, really close to joining Barcelona and I even discussed it with Messi. However, the Blaugrana had economic problems at that time, so I decided to stay at Inter. It turned out to be the right decision, especially as we then won the Scudetto”. Lautaro Martinez gave the same speech Sky Sports. “I’m very happy at Inter and my family is happy here too, so I can’t think of anything but staying here. My agent will settle the various details of my contract. I was close to Barcelona, ​​it’s true. I spoke to Messi about it, but in the end I decided to stay at Inter and it was the right decision.

Antoine Griezmann

The summer of 2018 was very hectic for Anthony Griezmann. Before I sit on top of the world with theFrance team in Russiathe French striker was plagued by doubts about his future between extending his contract at theAtlético de Madrid and sign at heart rate Barcelona who was making eyes at her. And Lionel Messi also went there from his speech to Mundo Deportivo, imploring Griezmann to come and join him heart rate Barcelona in order to lift a new Champions League, a trophy behind which Griezmann always short. “He is a great player and we would understand each other. He is living an exceptional moment in his career. I agree that to win the Champions League again, we have to have the best players. And Griezmann is one of them”. Ultimately, Griezmann extended toAtlético before turning back in 2019 and signing at the heart rate Barcelona for the rest that we know

Marco Verratti

Since hatching in PSG from 2012, Mark Verratti benefited from a good rating on the transfer market. So much so that his name has been linked to the heart rate Barcelona several times over the last decade and in particular in the summer of 2017. Finally, Verratti pledged allegiance to PSG by swearing loyalty to him through contract extensions. Upon his arrival at Paris Holy–German in 2021, Lionel Messi admitted having slipped the name of Mark Verratti to its former leaders heart rate Barcelona. “There is no doubt that he could compete with Xavi and Iniesta. He is one of the best players in the world in his position. A huge player. We wanted him to come to Barcelona. Well, today, I’m the one who’s coming to play by my side. This is a phenomenon that I discovered outside the field. But it’s not just Marco. The whole team is amazing in every position. It’s up to me to bring my stone to achieve my personal goals and those of the club.

It remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi will be more successful PSG for his mercato ideas now.