Football – Mercato

Mercato: The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo is complicated

Posted on August 30, 2022 at 5:35 p.m. by The editorial staff



Looking for a new project where he can compete in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is announced to be leaving for Manchester United. Napoli seem to be his main suitor. However, the transfer of the Portuguese star seems to be complicated, according to the revelations of the Italian press…

Cristiano Ronaldo will he be forced to stay Manchester United ? The Portuguese star, who wishes to compete in the Champions League, would be deadlocked over his transfer. Indeed, the Portuguese would like to leave Manchester United. However, the doors seem to close one by one, and the opening on the side of the Napoli would only be very small…

Cristiano Ronaldo would like Chelsea

So, as revealed by the Corriere dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo would have refused to leave Naples, and would always wait for a sign from Chelsea. However, on the side of Blues he would hit a wall: Thomas Tuchel. Regarding the interest of Naples, the Portuguese would estimate that the club would have very little chance of passing the 8th finals of Champions League, and would therefore prefer another option.

Mercato Mercato – OM: Like Cristiano Ronaldo, these stars have been announced at OM https://t.co/uEjx62Efx3 pic.twitter.com/NbEPU7fu5q — le10sport (@le10sport) August 30, 2022

No Sporting Portugal for Cristiano Ronaldo

Otherwise, Gazzetta dello Sport claims that another of the clubs concerned, the SportingPortugal, would have sent bad news to Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, an interest from the training club of the Portuguese star was mentioned. However, the striker Manchester United should not take the direction of his native country. His contract would notably prevent the Sporting to complete the operation. And the operation with the Napoli would also become more complicated, with the arrival ofAnthony at the Red Devils…

Napoli would have too many strikers