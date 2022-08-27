Mercato: The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo weighed down by a €100m operation?

Football – Mercato

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer weighed down by a €100m operation

Posted on August 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. by Pierrick Levallet



The more time passes, the more Erik Ten Hag is annoyed by the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutch technician would now have opened the door to the Portuguese. For his part, Jorge Mendes would have renewed contacts with Napoli for the fivefold Ballon d’Or recently. But while the super agent would insist on his transfer, the operation is not sure to succeed because of Victor Osimhen.

As the transfer window closes in a few days, Cristiano Ronaldo is not yet fixed on the identity of his club for this season. Manchester United will not play in the Champions League, something the Portuguese absolutely wants. The five-time Ballon d’Or would therefore be looking for a new club and would have applied to teams like chelseathe PSGthe Borussia Dortmund or even theAtlético de Madrid. But so far, Cristiano Ronaldo only received rejections. Moreover, it would no longer be really desired to Manchester United.

Ten Hag no longer wants Cristiano Ronaldo

As reported by Sun Erik Ten Hag would begin to annoy the attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutch technician believes that he is hampering the reconstruction process he is trying to put in place. The old of theAjax Amsterdam was even said to have been particularly angry when the Portuguese revealed that he was going to come clean about his situation, not hesitating to show his displeasure during a meeting with his players and to charge directly Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik Ten Hag would have had enough and would like the fivefold Ballon d’Or to go. Among the players, the 37-year-old striker’s attitude and mood are believed to affect the group and therefore the team’s results. Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly no longer unanimous Manchester United. His clan would have reopened a track for his departure.

A return to Serie A in sight?

According to Sky Italia Jorge Mendes would have relaunched contacts with the Napoli for Cristiano Ronaldo. The two parties had already started initial discussions in early August, but this did not come to fruition. With a well-stocked offensive sector following the arrival of the latest recruits (Khvisha Kvaratskhelia, Giacomo Raspadori and John Simeone), Naples could be open to the idea of ​​a striker leaving if Cristiano Ronaldo joins the club. In return, Jorge Mendes would commit to bringing in a big offer for Victor Osimhen. We would speak of a proposal three digits for the Nigerian.

Jorge Mendes insists, Naples claims 100M€ for Osimhen