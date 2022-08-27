Mercato: The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo weighed down by a €100m operation?
The more time passes, the more Erik Ten Hag is annoyed by the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutch technician would now have opened the door to the Portuguese. For his part, Jorge Mendes would have renewed contacts with Napoli for the fivefold Ballon d’Or recently. But while the super agent would insist on his transfer, the operation is not sure to succeed because of Victor Osimhen.
As the transfer window closes in a few days, Cristiano Ronaldo is not yet fixed on the identity of his club for this season. Manchester United will not play in the Champions League, something the Portuguese absolutely wants. The five-time Ballon d’Or would therefore be looking for a new club and would have applied to teams like chelseathe PSGthe Borussia Dortmund or even theAtlético de Madrid. But so far, Cristiano Ronaldo only received rejections. Moreover, it would no longer be really desired to Manchester United.
Ten Hag no longer wants Cristiano Ronaldo
As reported by SunErik Ten Hag would begin to annoy the attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutch technician believes that he is hampering the reconstruction process he is trying to put in place. The old of theAjax Amsterdam was even said to have been particularly angry when the Portuguese revealed that he was going to come clean about his situation, not hesitating to show his displeasure during a meeting with his players and to charge directly Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik Ten Hag would have had enough and would like the fivefold Ballon d’Or to go. Among the players, the 37-year-old striker’s attitude and mood are believed to affect the group and therefore the team’s results. Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly no longer unanimous Manchester United. His clan would have reopened a track for his departure.
A return to Serie A in sight?
According to Sky ItaliaJorge Mendes would have relaunched contacts with the Napoli for Cristiano Ronaldo. The two parties had already started initial discussions in early August, but this did not come to fruition. With a well-stocked offensive sector following the arrival of the latest recruits (Khvisha Kvaratskhelia, Giacomo Raspadori and John Simeone), Naples could be open to the idea of a striker leaving if Cristiano Ronaldo joins the club. In return, Jorge Mendes would commit to bringing in a big offer for Victor Osimhen. We would speak of a proposalthree digitsfor the Nigerian.
Jorge Mendes insists, Naples claims 100M€ for Osimhen
Moreover, the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio affirm that Jorge Mendes would always grow near Manchester United to leave Cristiano Ronaldo leave. Victor Osimhen could be included in the operation. On his side, Naples would be open to a departure of the 23-year-old player in the event of an offer higher than 100M€, although the Nigerian’s agent would have made it known that the former striker of the LOSC is not for sale. But it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will wish to align themselves with this amount just after having spent 90M€ for Anthony, file that they would be about to conclude. Furthermore, Manchester United will have to cover part or all of the salary of Cristiano Ronaldo. For the moment, negotiations have not started and no offer has been made. To be continued…