Mercato – The transfer window is over, Cristiano Ronaldo still receives a slap

Cristiano Ronaldo likes work. That’s good, he will need it to regain the confidence of his coach, who has not spared him in the press.

Absent during part of the preparation, Cristiano Ronaldo was not sanctioned for this. The Portuguese had taken care to warn Manchester United that a personal concern prevented him from being present during the first two weeks of the season. An excuse which is moderately passed, and which was above all seen as a means of putting pressure on his club to change the horizon in the transfer window. Despite the efforts of his agent who tried almost everything to bring about his transfer, CR7 is still at MU, and that will not change a priori this season. But if there was no fine or disciplinary sanction, there is a sporting sanction and Erik Ten Hag, who does not want to be stepped on by one of football’s living legends, l has applied since the start of the championship.

The Portuguese starts games on the bench, and he accepts his fate without flinching as the Red Devils make a serious move back into the Premier League with the possibility of returning to the Big Four if they win against Arsenal on Sunday. But it is not certain that, even for this clash against the leader, Cristiano Ronaldo is in the starting XI. Erik Ten Hag strongly warned him that he had to wake up to hope to start a match. A slap like CR7 has rarely received.

Cristiano Ronaldo go fit, he dared!





” As you know, he didn’t have a pre-season and we can’t miss the preparation. Sometimes I will be his friend. Sometimes I will be his teacher. You can’t miss the preparation, especially with the game you play. It’s not the same as last season. There is possession, pressing. And the other important thing that we ask for is great physical shape., swung Erik Ten Hag in the columns of the Telegraph. Cristiano Ronaldo not in good enough shape to start a match, that’s a reproach he will not have heard much in his long and sumptuous career. But the showdown to leave Old Trafford during the summer will have cost him dearly, because not only has the five-time Ballon d’Or failed to find a new club, but he has also lost his place at Manchester United.