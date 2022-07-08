Mercato: These times when Cristiano Ronaldo went to clash for a transfer

Football – Mercato

Cristiano Ronaldo has won every trophy possible and imaginable since the start of his rich and successful career, whether at club or national level, with the exception of the World Cup, the only major trophy missing from his list like his great rival. forever Lionel Messi. In order to build such a record, Ronaldo has changed clubs several times, imposing his will and leaving his teams and managers no real choice…

Quintuple Ballon d’Or, generational talent of Portugal, attests to his participation in Euro 2004 on his land at just 19 years old, cristiano Ronaldo is without question the flag bearer of Portuguese football and by far. Top scorer in history with a selection thanks to his 117 goals in front Ali Daei and his 109 goals, Ronaldo found success wherever he went. Whether at Manchester Unitedto Real Madrid, to the Juventus and even with the Portuguese selection, like the coronation of Ronaldo and his family at Euro 2016. From the height of his 37 years, cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t have much to prove. However, like any superstar, the Portuguese has had his bloodshed or rather his clear requests whether on the transfer window for the transfer of certain players over the course of his career or even his own.

Manchester United’s move to Real Madrid

Then aged 23 and having had a simply epic season in 2007/2008 with Manchester Unitedwhich had then earned him the Golden Ball of the year 2008, cristiano Ronaldo wanted a change of scenery and give new impetus to his career. A will that had not escaped the Real Madrid who had then launched his seduction operation in order to make him come. Ultimately, sir Alex Ferguson, then coach of Manchester Unitedmanaged to convince cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the Red Devils . “I pointed out to him that it was better for him to leave like Eric Cantona, at a time when he enjoys the love of the supporters. The stadium still sings the name of Cantona. I said to Cristiano: Leave as a hero, like Eric. This will happen one day. But not right now. I think Cristiano has come to terms with United being the right place for him at this stage of his career. But Southern Europeans all want to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona at some point. So I understood what Cristiano had in mind when he said he wanted to join Real”. Finally, a year later, Ronaldo was leaving Manchester United for the Real Madrid. A departure that had been talked about and had not pleased Ferguson who did not hide his dissatisfaction at a press conference about the process of the operation.

The aborted contract extension at Real Madrid, the threat of a transfer

From 2009 to 2018, cristiano Ronaldo won a slew of trophies at real Madrid including four Champions Leagues. During this period, the one who is nicknamed CR7 won the same number of Ballons d’Or and entered the history of the Real Madrid thanks to his 451 goals scored for the merengue club. Which makes him, by far, the best scorer in the history of the football institution that is the Real Madrid. Nevertheless, at one stage of his merengue adventure, cristiano Ronaldo would have asked for a salary increase from its former president in the person of Florentine Perez. Ronaldo even threatened to leave if he did not receive the raise. True to form, Florentino Pérez did not bow to the demands of Cristiano Ronaldo as said last August Dermot Corriganjournalist of The Athletic . “Florentino Pérez is sure to be the most important person at the club. There is an anecdote about Cristiano Ronaldo when he came to Pérez’s office asking for a raise and the president told him no, he wasn’t going to get it. Ronaldo told him he would therefore leave, and Pérez’s response was that he would find a club willing to pay his release clause and sign Messi in return. Cristiano didn’t like this and their relationship was marred. A few years later, Ronaldo left for Juventus.

His forcing to leave Juventus last summer

“There have been many news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different leagues, with no one bothering to try and find out the real truth. I break my silence now to say that I cannot allow people to continue playing with my name. I remain focused on my career and my work, engaged and prepared to meet all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else ? Everything else is just talk” . In August 2021, when the press was racing about Cristiano Ronaldo’s supposed desire to leave, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner published on his account instagram the message transcribed above in order to put an end to the rumors surrounding his possible departure from the Juventus. Nevertheless, a few days later, it became clear that Ronaldo really wanted to pack up after three seasons at the Juventus. Moreover, his name has been considerably linked to the Manchester City trained by Pep Guardiola before the legends of Manchester United intervene to complete his return to Old Trafford twelve years after his first departure.

