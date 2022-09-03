Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: They leave PSG, Lionel Messi pays tribute to them

Very close to Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi sent him a nice message on social networks after his departure to Juventus where he is on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy. And the number 30 of PSG also takes the opportunity to drop a word to Ander Herrera, who for his part has returned to Athletic Bilbao.

This summer, the PSG has largely downsized its workforce and it is notably separated from Leandro Paredes, who joined Juventus in the form of a loan with an option to buy. The Argentinian international was close to several players in the locker room, such as Lionel Messi. On his account instagram number 30 of the PSG thus paid tribute to his compatriot, but also to Ander Herrerawho made his return to theAthletic Bilbao.

Messi’s beautiful message to Paredes and Herrera

” Much success in your new stage, Leandro Paredes. It was wonderful to share so many things in Paris and I will always remember all the beautiful moments we had together! And good luck to you too, Ander Herrera, I loved meeting you, thank you for the way you welcomed me from day one and I wish you the best for your return to La Liga writes Lionel Messi.

