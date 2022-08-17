Mercato: Things are finally moving for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo
Foot – Mercato – Manchester United
Mercato: Things are finally moving for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo
Determined to leave Manchester United during this summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo would have a hard time finding a new base. However, CR7 would still have a track where he could compete in the Champions League. Indeed, Sporting would try to convince the Portuguese star to return to Lisbon.
Back to Manchester United for a year, Cristiano Ronaldo would already like to pack up. While the Red Devils are not qualified for the next Champions League, CR7 would like to take off to join a qualified club for the C1.
Mercato: New twist the future of Cavani https://t.co/P2B1FrAC4B pic.twitter.com/gJfOlZnJh7
— le10sport (@le10sport) August 17, 2022
Sporting try to convince Cristiano Ronaldo
To win the case, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked the management of Manchester United to let her go if there is a good offer. However, no serious proposal would have arrived on the desk of the Red Devils for the moment. Which would give ideas to Sporting.
Sporting alone in the world for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo?
According to information from Foot Mercatothe Sporting would be activated behind the scenes to complete the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. In effect, Hugo Viana – the sporting director of the Portuguese club – would do everything possible to convince CR7 to return to Lisbon. If the operation would be difficult to complete for the Sporting, the latter still has some assets to win his case. Indeed, the former club of Cristiano Ronaldo will dispute the Champions League this season and does not seem to have a serious competitor on this file. To be continued…