Mercato: Things are finally moving for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 17, 2022 at 8:10 p.m. by Amadou Diawara



Determined to leave Manchester United during this summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo would have a hard time finding a new base. However, CR7 would still have a track where he could compete in the Champions League. Indeed, Sporting would try to convince the Portuguese star to return to Lisbon.

Back to Manchester United for a year, Cristiano Ronaldo would already like to pack up. While the Red Devils are not qualified for the next Champions League, CR7 would like to take off to join a qualified club for the C1.

Sporting try to convince Cristiano Ronaldo

To win the case, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked the management of Manchester United to let her go if there is a good offer. However, no serious proposal would have arrived on the desk of the Red Devils for the moment. Which would give ideas to Sporting.

Sporting alone in the world for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo?