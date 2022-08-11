Mercato: This is why Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: This is why Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United

Posted on August 11, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. by Quentin Guiton



Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese would be disappointed with his team who couldn’t even qualify for the next Champions League. But this Thursday, the English press unveils a new element in the Cristiano Ronaldo saga. Thus, a request from the Lusitanian would not have been heard, which would be the source of tensions with his club…

Just one year after his resounding return to the side of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone by asking for his departure from red devils . The player would absolutely like to play in the Champions League, which cannot be possible with the Mancunians. Whether Manchester United has repeatedly said that he will not let his star go this summer, Ronaldo would keep pushing for a start. Moreover, his behavior would annoy more than one in the locker room. The player has even already put Erik ten Haag back after leaving the stadium ten minutes before the end of the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano (1-1).

The reasons for the Ronaldo-Manchester United conflict

According The Sun if Cristiano Ronaldo came into conflict with Manchester United, it’s not for nothing. Indeed, when he arrived, the fivefold Ballon d’Or was convinced that he had a gentleman’s agreement . Whether Manchester United did not qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo could leave. Hence the incomprehension and dissatisfaction of the Lusitano. But it seems that this conflict was caused by another event…

Cristiano Ronaldo was not heard