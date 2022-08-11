Mercato: This is why Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United
Mercato: This is why Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese would be disappointed with his team who couldn’t even qualify for the next Champions League. But this Thursday, the English press unveils a new element in the Cristiano Ronaldo saga. Thus, a request from the Lusitanian would not have been heard, which would be the source of tensions with his club…
Just one year after his resounding return to the side of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone by asking for his departure from red devils. The player would absolutely like to play in the Champions League, which cannot be possible with the Mancunians. Whether Manchester United has repeatedly said that he will not let his star go this summer, Ronaldo would keep pushing for a start. Moreover, his behavior would annoy more than one in the locker room. The player has even already put Erik ten Haag back after leaving the stadium ten minutes before the end of the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano (1-1).
The reasons for the Ronaldo-Manchester United conflict
According The Sunif Cristiano Ronaldo came into conflict with Manchester United, it’s not for nothing. Indeed, when he arrived, the fivefold Ballon d’Or was convinced that he had a gentleman’s agreement. Whether Manchester United did not qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo could leave. Hence the incomprehension and dissatisfaction of the Lusitano. But it seems that this conflict was caused by another event…
Cristiano Ronaldo was not heard
Indeed, the Mirror reports that a request for Cristiano Ronaldo would not have been satisfied, which would have irritated him. Thus, the former player of real Madrid asked his club to sign a top striker this summer to play alongside him and express his full potential. The Lusitanian had even indicated the profile of the player he wanted, a profile corresponding to a certain… Darwin Nunez. Only, the latter preferred to join the rival liverpool. It is therefore after this event that Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked for his departure from Manchester United…