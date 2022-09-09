Football – Mercato

Mercato: This punchline on the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera

Posted on September 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau



Having pushed behind the scenes for his transfer all summer, Cristiano Ronaldo could have bounced back to Napoli where it seems that talks with his agent Jorge Mendes have taken place. However, Napoli’s sporting director has dropped a very clear message regarding the Serie A resident’s genuine interest in Ronaldo.

cristiano Ronaldo was one of the big soap operas of the last summer transfer window. Eager to win a sixth Champions League, a competition he particularly likes, the five-time Ballon d’Or wanted to leave Manchester United who is only engaged in the Europa League for this 2022/2023 financial year. However, although his agent Jorge Mendes notably tried at the very end of the transfer window to place him in Milano AC promising to find a base at Raphael Leao or even at Napoli making the same promise to Victor Osimhen, Ronaldo finally stayed Manchester United.

“We pretend to chat with everyone”

And repeatedly, the Napoli spoke on the soap opera cristiano Ronaldo, whether during the final hours of the transfer window or since the close of the transfer market. For the Corriere dello Sport, cristiano Giuntoli once again revealed the reasons for the failure of the operation Ronaldo. And according to the sports director of Naplesit did not seem to have been a hot issue given the expectations of the Neapolitan management for the transfer window in terms of recruitment. “During the market, we pretend to chat with everyone, and sometimes we do it for real. But we wanted to invest in a young team.” . told Giuntoli in comments reported by Calciomercato.com.

Mercato: WhatsApp, transfer… The improbable offensive launched by Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/ry3oVilLKc pic.twitter.com/w7n1oUaAi6 — le10sport (@le10sport) September 8, 2022

Napoli, PSG, Chelsea… Ronaldo has only known failures this summer

Before Napoli, cristiano Ronaldo experienced some disappointments in the transfer market. As le10sport.com revealed to you last July, recruiting cristiano Ronaldo was not in the plans PSG. And over time, so did chelseathe Bayern Munich and many other European stables. What to push Ronaldo to complete his contract Manchester United, expiring next June.