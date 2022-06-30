Mercato: This terrible confession on the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Posted on June 30, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. by Amadou Diawara

After three seasons in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave Juventus to return to Manchester United. Asked about CR7, Maurizio Arrivabene admitted that the transfer of the Portuguese had not really been profitable by the Old Lady, and this, because of the crisis linked to the coronavirus.

In the summer of 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone by leaving the real Madrid to migrate to Juventus. Three seasons later CR7 made the decision to pack his bags once again, to make his return to the side of Manchester United. Orphan of Cristiano Ronaldo for just over a year, Maurizio Arrivabene returned to his time at the Juventus. And as indicated by the Managing Director of Bianconeri at Tuttosport the transfer of the Portuguese star was not really profitable for them.

“It was not exploited to the maximum because of the Covid”

“Cristiano Ronaldo? It has not been exploited to the maximum because of the Covid. It’s a shame, because we haven’t exploited his full potential, but I’m absolutely convinced of one thing: Juventus are above any player.” told Maurizio Arrivabene, before adding.

“Juventus are above any player”