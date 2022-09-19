Football – Mercato

Thunderbolt for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on September 19, 2022 at 09:10 by Dan Marciano



According to the English press, Cristiano Ronaldo would consider requesting his transfer next January, after having tried for many weeks to leave Manchester United. But this information was denied by another source. Focused on his season in the Premier League, the Portuguese international would not yet be looking at his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure desires are known and made the headlines this summer. The 37-year-old Portuguese international was hoping to join a Champions League-qualified side, but no way out was found by his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Manchester United expect Ronaldo transfer

According to information from Sun , Cristiano Ronaldo could, again, try his luck next January, on the occasion of the next winter transfer window. Manchester United expects the Portuguese star to claim his transfer. But in reality, the striker has not yet decided on his future.

Ronaldo did not decide

To believe Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo is focused on season with Manchester United and does not yet wish to project itself on the next transfer market. One thing is certain, his departure depends on many factors, including the opportunities that will be offered to him. It is said that chelsea could manifest. To be continued…