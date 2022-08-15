Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: Thunderbolt for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 15, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. by Amadou Diawara



While Cristiano Ronaldo has been sowing discord at Old Trafford for several weeks, the management of Manchester United is thinking of terminating his contract according to the British press. Information totally swept away by the Red Devils, who still show their desire to keep CR7 until the end of his contract in June 2023.

At the end of last season, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking decision. In effect, CR7 would like to leave Manchester United and join a new club to be able to compete in the Champions League in 2022-2023. To push his management to grant him an exit voucher, Cristiano Ronaldo boycotted the resumption of training at the Red Devils , before returning a short time ago. However, the attitude of CR7 would always be singled out by Manchester United.

Manchester United don’t want to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract

According to the indiscretions of Sky Sports disclosed this Sunday, the leaders of Manchester United would have made a resounding decision. Indeed, the Red Devils would consider terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo if his attitude does not change very quickly.

Manchester United are still blocking the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo